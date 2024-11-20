RiceBran Technologies Announces Resignation of Three Directors

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT), a leading company in the industry, disclosed in a recent 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that three members of its Board of Directors have tendered their resignations. The departing directors, David I. Chemerow, Brent D. Rosenthal, and Georgina Russell, communicated their individual decisions to step down from their roles effective immediately on November 15, 2024.

According to the filing, the resignations were voluntary and not prompted by any disputes or disagreements with the company over its operations, policies, or practices. The departure of these directors marks a significant change within the company’s governance structure.

RiceBran Technologies is expected to undergo necessary procedures to fill these vacant positions on the Board of Directors. The company has not given any indication regarding replacements for the departed directors at this time.

In line with the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, RiceBran Technologies confirmed the details of the resignations in the filing signed by William J. Keneally, the Interim Chief Financial Officer, on November 19, 2024. The company remains committed to upholding transparency and will continue to update stakeholders on any further developments regarding its leadership positions or governance changes.

This announcement signifies a notable transition for RiceBran Technologies and underscores the importance of stable leadership within the organization. Investors and industry observers will be keen on monitoring how the company moves forward following these resignations.

