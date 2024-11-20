Reviewing Universal Media Group (UMGP) & The Competition

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Media Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group $30,000.00 -$350,000.00 -2.31 Universal Media Group Competitors $1.01 billion $10.43 million -6.31

Universal Media Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group. Universal Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Media Group Competitors -568.57% -156.88% -27.81%

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group’s peers have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Media Group peers beat Universal Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Universal Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.