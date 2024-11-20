Reviewing UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and UMH Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $548.44 million 1.92 $145.21 million $0.82 15.73 UMH Properties $220.93 million 6.97 $8.01 million $0.13 150.24

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 173.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties pays out 661.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 UMH Properties 0 2 3 0 2.60

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 45.58% 8.92% 1.89% UMH Properties 11.81% 6.06% 1.92%

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats UMH Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

