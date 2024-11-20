Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 10,078 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

