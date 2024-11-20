Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capital Power (CPX)

Capital Power (TSE: CPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Capital Power was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.00.

10/31/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power stock traded down C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$59.19. 190,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.39. The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$59.59.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $317,981. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

