Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 19th (ACET, ADVM, ASIX, ATHM, CCS, CFFI, HOG, KTOS, MOMO, MRCY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 19th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

