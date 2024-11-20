Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 19th (ACET, ADVM, ASIX, ATHM, CCS, CFFI, HOG, KTOS, MOMO, MRCY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 19th:
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.