Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 48931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

