Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/20/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$169.00 to C$181.00.

11/19/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$172.00 to C$188.00.

11/18/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$195.00.

11/15/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$178.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,362. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.96. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$115.57 and a 1 year high of C$175.04.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total transaction of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,115. This represents a 99.75 % decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,770 shares of company stock worth $23,959,265.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.