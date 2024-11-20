RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.20.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RBC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $322.38. 39,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,524. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $328.39.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $852,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,597,727.60. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The trade was a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $11,068,921. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 170.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 74,474 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $20,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,217 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

