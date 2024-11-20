R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $985,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 736,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGSH opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

