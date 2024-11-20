Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRHC. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

