Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Enerpac Tool Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $51.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

