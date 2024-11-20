Quest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,183.41. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $685,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $490.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.