Quest Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.