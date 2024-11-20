Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 504.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QRVO

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.