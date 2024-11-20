QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About QMC Quantum Minerals

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

