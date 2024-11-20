Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Lowered by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,540 shares during the quarter. Qiagen comprises 6.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Qiagen worth $204,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 104,759.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,583,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,870 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,353,000 after buying an additional 1,576,259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,184,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 708,533 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 353,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 16.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,320,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,726,000 after acquiring an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.4 %

Qiagen stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

