Q1 Earnings Estimate for CLRB Issued By Roth Capital

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 231,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

