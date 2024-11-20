Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 2nd

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

