PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PBCRY stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
