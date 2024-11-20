PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PBCRY stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

