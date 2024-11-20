Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $490.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.97 and a 200-day moving average of $486.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289 shares of company stock worth $685,273. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

