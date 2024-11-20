Prospera Private Wealth LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after buying an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after buying an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

O stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

