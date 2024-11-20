Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,240,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

