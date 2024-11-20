Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 267,401 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prospera Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

