Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,748 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.43 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

