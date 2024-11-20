Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

