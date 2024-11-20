Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 62,719 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 794.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $73,777,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $49,924,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

