Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 353 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $109.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.