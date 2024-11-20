Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,009 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 864,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.4% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 104,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.