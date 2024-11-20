Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO Purchases $22,300.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,681,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,839.80. The trade was a 0.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 3,712,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,075. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $196.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -276.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Prospect Capital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

