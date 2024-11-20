ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.90 and last traded at $61.90. Approximately 267,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 953,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 514.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

