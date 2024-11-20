PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.05% of PropertyGuru Group worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

