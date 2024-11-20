Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $9.64 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 110,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $519.47 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $398.26 and a 1-year high of $534.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.48. The company has a market capitalization of $476.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,370 shares of company stock worth $46,797,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

