Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 800 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

