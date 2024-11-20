Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,730,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8,993.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 189,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $276,785,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $576.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $530.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.31 and a 200 day moving average of $551.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.