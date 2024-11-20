Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.09% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $254,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

