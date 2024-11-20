Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 7,199 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,144,000 after acquiring an additional 231,566 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,686 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 459.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

VRRM opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

