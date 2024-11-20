Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,111,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 595,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $299.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.84. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.05 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.78.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

