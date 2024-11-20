Portfolio Design Labs LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,983 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,734 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $533,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NOW opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,061.66. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $938.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $829.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $82,339.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,183.22. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,373 shares of company stock worth $7,139,335. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

