Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Linde Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $444.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $487.49.
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linde Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
