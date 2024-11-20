Portfolio Design Labs LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $293.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.