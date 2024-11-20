PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 32,238 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $80,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

