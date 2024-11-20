PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $128,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

