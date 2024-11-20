PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $67,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after acquiring an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,767,000 after acquiring an additional 260,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

