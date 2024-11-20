PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $88.31 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Atmos Energy worth $88,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $146.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.46 and a 1-year high of $148.39. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

