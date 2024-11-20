PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,705 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Quanta Services worth $180,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after buying an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 517,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $330.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.97 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

