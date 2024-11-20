Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pioneer Power Solutions Increases Dividend

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PPSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

