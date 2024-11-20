Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 46,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 1.21% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

