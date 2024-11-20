Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Insider Purchases £71,400 in Stock

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($90,609.14).
Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Petershill Partners stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 254.50 ($3.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,221. Petershill Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 141.40 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 264.50 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59.
Petershill Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 6.21%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,217.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.