Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,598 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for about 1.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Perficient worth $33,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Perficient by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 67.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $76.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

